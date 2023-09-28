Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Talladega County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cherokee County High School at Munford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Munford, AL

Munford, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Winterboro High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Vincent Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Vincent, AL

Vincent, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayetteville High School at Horseshoe Bend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: New Site, AL

New Site, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellborn High School at Talladega High School