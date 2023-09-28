Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Mobile County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leroy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Saraland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
