The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Mobile County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Leroy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Leroy, AL

Leroy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opelika High School at Theodore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Theodore, AL

Theodore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Francis Marion High School