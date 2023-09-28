If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Alabama this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clay-Chalkville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fultondale High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29

6:50 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School