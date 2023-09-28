According to our computer projections, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will beat the Sam Houston Bearkats when the two teams match up at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Thursday, September 28, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-12.4) 49 Jacksonville State 31, Sam Houston 18

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

No Gamecocks three games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Bearkats went over the point total twice.

Gamecocks vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 3.3 21.7 -- -- 3.5 26 Jacksonville State 25.8 11.8 29 5.7 16 30

