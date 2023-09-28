Iga Swiatek enters the China Open in Beijing, China following a strong showing at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, losing to Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals. Swiatek's first opponent is Sara Sorribes Tormo (in the round of 64). Swiatek has the top odds at +333 to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 10:00 PM ET), Swiatek will face Sorribes Tormo.

Swiatek Stats

In her last match, Swiatek was defeated 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Swiatek is 66-13 over the past year, with five tournament wins.

Swiatek is 40-9 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament victories.

In her 79 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Swiatek has averaged 18.7 games.

In her 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Swiatek has played 18.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Swiatek has won 79.5% of her service games, and she has won 48.2% of her return games.

Swiatek has been victorious in 76.7% of her service games on hard courts and 48.4% of her return games over the past year.

