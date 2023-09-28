Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Cherokee County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee County High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Victory Christian School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Bluff School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
