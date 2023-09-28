Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Baldwin County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Foley High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Saraland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mobile Christian School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Elberta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Elberta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
