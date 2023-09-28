Alycia Parks will begin the China Open in Beijing, China versus Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 64. She was knocked off by Ons Jabeur in the round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara (her most recent tournament). Parks is +20000 to win at National Tennis Center.

Parks at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Parks' Next Match

Parks will face Samsonova in the round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1 at 12:30 AM ET.

Parks is listed at +310 to win her next matchup against Samsonova.

Parks Stats

Parks is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Guadalajara, at the hands of No. 7-ranked Jabeur, 2-6, 2-6.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Parks has gone 22-24 and has won one title.

Parks is 16-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Parks, over the past year, has played 46 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

In her 30 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Parks has averaged 24.1 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Parks has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 25.5% on return.

Parks has been victorious in 71.5% of her service games on hard courts and 25.6% of her return games over the past year.

