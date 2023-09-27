After batting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .270 with 28 doubles, 36 home runs and 55 walks.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 139 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (38.8%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those games (18.0%).

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (62 of 139), with two or more runs 12 times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .296 AVG .244 .365 OBP .319 .589 SLG .484 36 XBH 28 19 HR 17 45 RBI 47 60/28 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings