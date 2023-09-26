Michael Harris II vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .289 with 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 91 of 133 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (24.1%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (39.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|74
|.293
|AVG
|.285
|.329
|OBP
|.325
|.476
|SLG
|.469
|22
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|42/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 30th of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
