Stade Reims and Lille OSC square off in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Lille OSC vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims (2-1-2) makes the trip to match up with Lille OSC (2-2-1) at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (+100)

Lille OSC (+100) Underdog: Stade Reims (+260)

Stade Reims (+260) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.