On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .283 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.

In 35 games this season, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has an RBI in 60 of 153 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 81 times this season (52.9%), including 26 games with multiple runs (17.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 80 .297 AVG .271 .365 OBP .331 .541 SLG .503 34 XBH 35 17 HR 20 43 RBI 55 80/28 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings