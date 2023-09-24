Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats on this page.

In the running game, Henry has season stats of 40 rushes for 142 yards and one TD, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 71 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Toe

No other running back is on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 40 142 1 3.6 7 5 71 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 79 1 3 15 0

