Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats on this page.
In the running game, Henry has season stats of 40 rushes for 142 yards and one TD, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 71 yards.
Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Derrick Henry Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Titans.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|40
|142
|1
|3.6
|7
|5
|71
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|79
|1
|3
|15
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.