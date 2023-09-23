The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) play the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 42 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. UAB matchup.

UAB vs. Georgia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

UAB vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-42) 53.5 - -
FanDuel Georgia (-41.5) 54.5 - -

UAB vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • UAB has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • Georgia has not won against the spread this season in three chances.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 42 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

