The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) and the UAB Blazers (1-2) meet at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia has the 29th-ranked offense this year (39 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking third-best with only 8 points allowed per game. With 440.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UAB ranks 41st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 89th, surrendering 379.3 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

UAB vs. Georgia Key Statistics

UAB Georgia 440.3 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.7 (39th) 379.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.3 (13th) 121.7 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (78th) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 956 yards on 98-of-122 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed 27 times for 127 yards, with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer paces his squad with 148 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has six receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) this year.

Samario Rudolph's 17 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 846 yards (282 ypg) on 71-of-96 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 118 yards on 20 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (32 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 13 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Rara Thomas has caught five passes for 132 yards (44 yards per game) this year.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 110 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.