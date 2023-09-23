The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

South Alabama is averaging 28.3 points per game on offense this year (73rd in the FBS), and is allowing 20.3 points per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Central Michigan has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 15th-worst in total yards per game (305.7) and sixth-worst in total yards allowed per game (507.3).

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Central Michigan 389.7 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.7 (117th) 352 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.3 (116th) 188.7 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (68th) 201 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (124th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 600 pass yards for South Alabama, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 34 times for 272 yards (90.7 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 44 times for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy's 303 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has collected 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught eight passes for 99 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Devin Voisin has been the target of seven passes and hauled in five receptions for 77 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards on 18-of-36 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 142 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 184 yards, or 61.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Chris Parker has hauled in 142 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyson Davis has caught five passes and compiled 92 receiving yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jesse Prewitt III's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

