The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Beavers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Washington State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 56.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Beavers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Washington State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon State & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.