Big 12 foes will battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet the UCF Knights (3-0). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 28, Kansas State 24

UCF 28, Kansas State 24 Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

UCF has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCF (+4.5)



UCF (+4.5) So far this year Kansas State has two victories against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

So far in 2023 UCF has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, UCF has played two games with a combined score higher than 52.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 78.7 points per game, 26.2 points more than the total of 52.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 52.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 33.7 37.5 26 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 54 58.5 Implied Total AVG 39 43 31 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

