The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Jacksonville State ranks 49th in points scored this season (27.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 19.3 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 60th with 21.7 points ceded per contest.

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Eastern Michigan 344 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (128th) 322.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425 (100th) 210.3 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (91st) 133.7 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.3 (127th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has racked up 217 yards (72.3 ypg) on 19-of-39 passing this season. In addition, he's added 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 21 carries.

Malik Jackson has compiled 249 rushing yards on 43 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 44 yards (14.7 per game) on five catches.

Ron Wiggins has carried the ball 28 times for 156 yards (52 per game) and two touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-high 87 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of nine targets).

Quinton Lane has caught seven passes for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) this year.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 403 yards on 41-of-74 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 15 carries.

Samson Evans has carried the ball 35 times for 214 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 120 yards (on 22 carries) with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has registered 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 119 (39.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 92 yards (30.7 yards per game) this year.

Hamze Elzayat's nine targets have resulted in five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

