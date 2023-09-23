The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa State 19, Oklahoma State 14

Iowa State 19, Oklahoma State 14 Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Cyclones have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Oklahoma State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (-3.5)



Iowa State (-3.5) Iowa State has not covered the spread yet this year.

Entering play this week, Oklahoma State has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (36.5)



Under (36.5) No Iowa State game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 36.5 points.

Iowa State averages 16.7 points per game against Oklahoma State's 20.3, amounting to 0.5 points over the game's total of 36.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39 35.5 42.5 Implied Total AVG 21 20 22 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 48.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 28 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

