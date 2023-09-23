The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) host an SEC showdown against the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is putting up 467 yards per game on offense this season (27th in the FBS), and is surrendering 298.3 yards per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. Auburn's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 12.3 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 39.3 points per game, which ranks 26th.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Auburn Texas A&M 428 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467 (35th) 264 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (36th) 215.7 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.7 (96th) 212.3 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.3 (11th) 7 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 7 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 517 yards (172.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Damari Alston has rushed for 119 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Fair's 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 receptions on 19 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught eight passes and compiled 96 receiving yards (32 per game) with one touchdown.

Shane Hooks' 11 targets have resulted in five grabs for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has racked up 909 yards (303 ypg) on 74-of-105 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 69 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Amari Daniels, has carried the ball 34 times for 149 yards (49.7 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Rueben Owens has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 257 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has put up a 194-yard season so far, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Jahdae Walker has a total of 141 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

