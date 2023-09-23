The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) are touchdown favorites when they host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Alabama ranks 83rd in total offense (367.7 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (309.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 526.7 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 350.3 total yards per game, which ranks 67th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -7 -105 -115 54.5 -115 -105 -275 +220

Looking to place a bet on Alabama vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Alabama has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Alabama has gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Alabama is 0-0 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The Crimson Tide have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 449 pass yards for Alabama, completing 60% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Roydell Williams, has carried the ball 30 times for 177 yards (59 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 35 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 152 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has registered 10 catches and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught six passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 94 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Dallas Turner has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 13 tackles.

Alabama's leading tackler, Deontae Lawson, has 21 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Malachi Moore leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 14 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.