The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-7) 55.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-7) 55.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Ole Miss has covered in each of its two games with a spread this year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 To Win the SEC +400 Bet $100 to win $400

