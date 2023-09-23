The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) and the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

Alabama is putting up 367.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 83rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Crimson Tide rank 47th, giving up 309.7 yards per game. Ole Miss' offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FBS with 52.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 16.7 points per game, which ranks 36th.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Alabama Ole Miss 367.7 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 526.7 (23rd) 309.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (67th) 171.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (49th) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (9th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 449 pass yards for Alabama, completing 60% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 177 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 35 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's team-leading 152 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 18 targets) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has put up a 127-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

Amari Niblack's four catches are good enough for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 852 yards (284 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 213 yards (71 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 145 yards across 44 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with seven catches for 70 yards.

Jordan Watkins has racked up 290 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has racked up 215 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Tre Harris' 10 targets have resulted in eight catches for 188 yards and five touchdowns.

