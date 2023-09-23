The Week 4 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Alabama programs. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-8.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-3.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-7)

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-16.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Bragg Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Braly Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-40.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!