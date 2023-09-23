Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 4 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Alabama programs. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Alabama Crimson Tide.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-8.5)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-3.5)
Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-7)
Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-16.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-40.5)
