The Wisconsin Badgers should win their game versus the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 22, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+5.5) Toss Up (53.5) Wisconsin 28, Purdue 26

Week 4 Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Badgers have posted one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-2.

One Badgers game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 59, 5.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Boilermakers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

The Boilermakers have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Purdue games this season is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.7 20.7 36.5 15.5 22 31 Purdue 26.3 30.3 27.5 37 24 17

