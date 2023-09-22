As action in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Linda Fruhvirtova versus Lucia Bronzetti. Fruhvirtova is +1100 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Fruhvirtova at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Fruhvirtova's Next Match

Fruhvirtova is in the quarterfinals, where she will meet Bronzetti on Thursday, September 28 at 3:00 AM ET (after beating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 3-6, 6-1).

Fruhvirtova currently has odds of +135 to win her next matchup versus Bronzetti.

Fruhvirtova Stats

Fruhvirtova is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 40-ranked Blinkova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Fruhvirtova is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 14-23.

Fruhvirtova is 9-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Fruhvirtova, over the past year, has played 37 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.5 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has won 54.5% of her games on serve, and 35.1% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Fruhvirtova has been victorious in 34.8% of her return games and 54.5% of her service games.

