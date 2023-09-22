The Washington Nationals will look to Dominic Smith for continued offensive production when they take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 293 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (890 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (14-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 24 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Joan Adon 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Jameson Taillon

