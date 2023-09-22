Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (14-12, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.05 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 138 times and won 90, or 65.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 25-7 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (890) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|L 16-2
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Joan Adon
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jameson Taillon
