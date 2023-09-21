Winston County, Alabama has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Winston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Greene County High School at Winston County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Double Springs, AL

Double Springs, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Meek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Waterloo High School