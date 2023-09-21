Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Russell County, Alabama is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Russell County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
