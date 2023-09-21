Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Dale County, Alabama this week.

    • Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dothan, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Ariton High School at Zion Chapel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Jack, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Navarre High School at Carroll High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Ozark, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    G.W. Long High School at Geneva County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hartford, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

