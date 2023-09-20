Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 20 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Titans games hit the over.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Titans had three wins at home last season and four away.
- Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard delivered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
