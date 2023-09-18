How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, September 18
In one of the two matchups on the Serie A slate on Monday, Torino FC and Salernitana square off at Stadio Arechi.
If you are looking for live coverage of Monday's Serie A action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Salernitana vs Torino FC
Torino FC (1-1-1) travels to face Salernitana (0-2-1) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (+115)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+240)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Hellas Verona vs Bologna
Bologna (1-1-1) makes the trip to take on Hellas Verona (2-0-1) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+135)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+195)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.