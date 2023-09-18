Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Eduardo Rodriguez starting for the Tigers, and Lance Lynn taking the mound for Dodgers.

Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for September 18.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-6) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (8-11) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

CLE: Quantrill KC: Singer 16 (85 IP) Games/IP 28 (153.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 5.51 5.1 K/9 7.6

For a full report of the Quantrill vs Singer matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals

CLE Odds to Win: -125

-125 KC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at Royals

Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will counter with Connor Phillips (0-0) when the teams play Monday.

MIN: Ryan CIN: Phillips 26 (145.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.20 ERA - 10.9 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds

MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Twins at Reds

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (1-2) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (6-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

NYM: Butto MIA: Cabrera 6 (26 IP) Games/IP 19 (85.2 IP) 3.46 ERA 4.52 8.0 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 NYM Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Marlins

White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (7-8) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Joan Adon (2-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.

CHW: Clevinger WSH: Adon 21 (114.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (38 IP) 3.61 ERA 5.92 7.9 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals

CHW Odds to Win: -120

-120 WSH Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Nationals

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (11-6) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

PHI: Wheeler ATL: Wright 29 (175 IP) Games/IP 6 (21.2 IP) 3.65 ERA 7.48 10.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Braves

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-8) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (4-11) when the clubs play on Monday.

MIL: Peralta STL: Wainwright 28 (156.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (94 IP) 3.73 ERA 7.95 11.5 K/9 5.0

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

MIL Odds to Win: -185

-185 STL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (9-11) when the clubs meet on Monday.

BOS: Crawford TEX: Montgomery 28 (112 IP) Games/IP 29 (168.2 IP) 4.18 ERA 3.47 9.2 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -160

-160 BOS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers

Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (11-8) for the game between the clubs Monday.

BAL: Means HOU: Verlander 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 24 (143.1 IP) 5.40 ERA 3.39 1.8 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Astros

Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will look to Michael Wacha (11-4) when the teams meet Monday.

COL: Blach SD: Wacha 17 (64 IP) Games/IP 21 (115.1 IP) 4.64 ERA 3.43 5.3 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Padres

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (3-4) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (5-11) when the teams meet on Monday.

SEA: Woo OAK: Sears 15 (75.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (157.2 IP) 4.16 ERA 4.40 9.0 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Athletics

Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-8) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Lynn (11-11) when the teams meet on Monday.

DET: Rodríguez LAD: Lynn 23 (135.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (166.2 IP) 3.32 ERA 5.94 8.8 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.