Titans vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 2
One of the top running backs in football last season will be on display when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Several of the top contributors for the Chargers and the Titans will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +430
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175
Joshua Kelley Touchdown Odds
- Kelley Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Kelley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Ryan Tannehill
|220.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Derrick Henry
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|286.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|-
|Mike Williams
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
