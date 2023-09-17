The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jake Burger at LoanDepot park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 88-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 76-32 record (winning 70.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-63-3).

The Braves have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 49-27 29-20 67-32 76-44 20-8

