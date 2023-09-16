The UAB Blazers (1-1) square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) at Protective Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UAB is compiling 35.0 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 90th on defense with 27.5 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Louisiana is generating 443.5 total yards per contest (45th-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on defense (289.5 total yards given up per game).

UAB vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

UAB vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

UAB Louisiana 467.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (60th) 312.5 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (33rd) 129.5 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 338.0 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.0 (55th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 676 yards (338.0 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 84.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 42 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 89 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards (40.5 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 53 yards through the air.

Tejhaun Palmer's 137 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 10 catches and one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has put up a 121-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Iverson Hooks' nine grabs have yielded 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has thrown for 508 yards on 57.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two scores.

Jacob Kibodi has run for 103 yards on 19 carries so far this year. He's also added one catch, totaling 37 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Dre'lyn Washington has compiled 88 yards on eight carries with one touchdown.

Robert Williams has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 89 (44.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has caught six passes and compiled 84 receiving yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has racked up 70 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) this season.

