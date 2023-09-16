The Troy Trojans (1-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

On offense, Troy ranks 60th in the FBS with 413.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 53rd in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored James Madison ranks 36th in the FBS (37.0 points per game), and it is 53rd on the other side of the ball (19.0 points allowed per game).

Troy vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Troy James Madison 413.0 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (72nd) 318.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (36th) 206.0 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.0 (26th) 207.0 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (95th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 365 yards (182.5 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 331 yards (165.5 per game). He has also caught two passes for 54 yards.

Jarris Williams has carried the ball seven times for 47 yards (23.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ethan Conner's team-leading 75 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jabre Barber has hauled in five receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 368 yards (184.0 yards per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 42 yards .

Kaelon Black has rushed 24 times for 150 yards.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 101 yards (on 12 carries) with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown paces his team with 137 receiving yards on six receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has put up an 81-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on five targets.

Phoenix Sproles' eight catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 48 yards (24.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

