The James Madison Dukes should come out on top in their game against the Troy Trojans at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Troy vs. James Madison? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Troy vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (+2.5) Over (46.5) James Madison 39, Troy 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Trojans are winless against the spread this year.

One Trojans game (out of one) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Dukes.

The Dukes are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Dukes have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

James Madison games this season have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 0.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 30.5 36.0 48.0 30.0 13.0 42.0 James Madison 37.0 19.0 38.0 3.0 36.0 35.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.