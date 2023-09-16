The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) meet at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oklahoma State is totaling 378.5 yards per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and rank 61st on defense, yielding 334.0 yards allowed per game. With 26.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Alabama ranks 89th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 88th, giving up 27.0 points per game.

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

South Alabama Oklahoma State 387.0 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (87th) 424.0 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.0 (53rd) 161.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (90th) 225.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (60th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley leads South Alabama with 448 yards on 42-of-56 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 16 times for 121 yards (60.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has taken 26 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy has racked up 199 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has collected 99 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Devin Voisin's seven targets have resulted in five grabs for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 193 yards (96.5 ypg) on 24-of-40 passing this season.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 97 yards on 16 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught four passes for 32 yards (16.0 per game).

Elijah Collins has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 71 yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling's leads his squad with 138 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has hauled in eight receptions totaling 113 yards so far this campaign.

Brennan Presley has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 78 yards, an average of 39.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

