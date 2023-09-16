The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1). The point total is set at 48.5 for the outing.

On offense, Oklahoma State ranks 83rd in the FBS with 27 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 29th in points allowed (334 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored South Alabama ranks 89th in the FBS (26 points per game), and it is 89th on the other side of the ball (27 points allowed per contest).

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma State -7 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama Stats Leaders

To go along with his 3,343 passing yards and 64.6% completion percentage last year, Carter Bradley tallied 28 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Bradley made a difference with his legs, too, running for 50 yards and two TDs.

As part of the running attack, La’Damian Webb rushed for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.1 YPC.

Webb had 21 catches (1.6 per game) for 213 yards (16.4 per game) and two TDs.

Jalen Wayne was an integral piece of the passing offense last season, tallying 58 receptions for 819 yards and nine touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy was targeted 88 times leading to 65 catches, 803 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense Trey Kiser, who played in 13 games, totaled 56 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks.

Yam Banks played in 13 games, registering six interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

In 13 games, Jaden Voisin collected 56 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions.

Jamie Sheriff was a significant player on D last season, with 31 tackles, four TFL, and six sacks.

