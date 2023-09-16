The Oklahoma State Cowboys are expected to win their matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-7) Toss Up (48.5) Oklahoma State 38, South Alabama 10

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in two games with a set total.

In Jaguars two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

South Alabama games this season have averaged a total of 55.0 points, 6.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Cowboys have covered the spread in every game this season.

The point total average for Oklahoma State games this season is 53.5, 5.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 27.0 14.0 27.0 13.0 27.0 15.0 South Alabama 26.0 27.0 35.0 17.0 17.0 37.0

