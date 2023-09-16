The Auburn Tigers (2-0) host the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 37.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Samford matchup.

Samford vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Samford vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Samford vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Samford went 8-3-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs won their only game last year when playing as at least 37.5-point underdogs.

Auburn put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

