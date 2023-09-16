Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Penn State vs. Illinois Game – Saturday, September 16
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) face a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Penn State vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When and Where is Penn State vs. Illinois?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Penn State 29, Illinois 28
- Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Illinois lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Fighting Illini have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 86.7%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Illinois (+14.5)
- Penn State has covered the spread one time this year.
- This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Illinois is winless versus the spread this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (48.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 77 points per game, 28.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Penn State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.5
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.5
|45.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|27
|31
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.