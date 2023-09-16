The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (5 points allowed per game). South Carolina ranks 59th in the FBS with 32 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 86th with 26 points allowed per game on defense.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia South Carolina 472.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461 (49th) 242 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (79th) 129 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (127th) 343.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 408 (3rd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 577 yards (288.5 ypg) on 44-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Roderick Robinson II has racked up 88 yards on 14 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has racked up 71 yards on 16 attempts, scoring one time.

Mekhi Mews' team-high 102 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Rara Thomas has put up a 90-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Brock Bowers has a total of 80 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler leads South Carolina with 698 yards on 55-of-66 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dakereon Joyner, has carried the ball 23 times for 65 yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 66 yards.

Mario Anderson has racked up six carries and totaled 32 yards.

Xavier Legette has collected 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (148 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has recorded 89 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) on six receptions.

Ahmarean Brown has racked up 86 reciving yards (43 ypg) this season.

