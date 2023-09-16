Braves vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 16
Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (76-72) into a matchup against the Atlanta Braves (96-51), following his two-homer showing in a 9-6 victory over the Braves, beginning at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Jared Shuster (4-3) for the Braves and Bryan Hoeing (2-2) for the Marlins.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster
- The Braves' Shuster (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 10 games this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Shuster has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing
- Hoeing (2-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.04 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
- Hoeing does not have a quality start on the season.
- Hoeing is trying to secure his third start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has had 18 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Bryan Hoeing vs. Braves
- He will take the hill against a Braves offense that is hitting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 283 total home runs (first in MLB action).
- In 7 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Braves this season, Hoeing has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP while his opponents are batting .364.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.