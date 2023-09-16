Matt Olson and Jacob Stallings will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins hit the field at LoanDepot park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 283 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (858 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Shuster is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

