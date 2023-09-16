Auburn vs. Samford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-0) host the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 37.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 61.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Samford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Samford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Samford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-37.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-36.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Auburn vs. Samford Betting Trends
- Auburn put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- Samford compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread when playing as at least 37.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
