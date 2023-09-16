The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Alabama is averaging 396.5 yards per game on offense this year (67th in the FBS), and is surrendering 332.5 yards per game (60th) on the defensive side of the ball. South Florida ranks 47th in total yards per game (441), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 429 total yards conceded per contest.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Alabama South Florida 396.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (62nd) 332.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (99th) 156 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241 (10th) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (97th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has been a dual threat for Alabama so far this season. He has 449 passing yards, completing 60% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 92 yards (46 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards (42 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 120 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of five targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in six receptions totaling 110 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has been the target of seven passes and compiled four grabs for 94 yards, an average of 47 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 363 passing yards (181.5 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 183 yards (91.5 ypg) on 42 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 148 yards (on 26 attempts).

Khafre Brown leads his team with 109 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has caught 10 passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (50 per game).

Naiem Simmons' nine targets have resulted in four catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.

